Live updates: Israel-Gaza conflict erupts into war after attack by Hamas

Fighting in Israel is raging a day after Hamas fighters breached the border from Gaza in an unprecedented surprise attack. Officials say the death toll in Israel has passed 600. Videos show the horror on the ground, including an attack on a music festival where Israeli rescuers say they found 260 people dead. Other clips show Israeli citizens taken hostage.

Israel has been pounding Gaza with airstrikes and formally declared war on Hamas Sunday. More than 400 Palestinians have died, according to the health ministry in Gaza, and medical care has been complicated by Israel cutting power to the territory.

