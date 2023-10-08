Live updates: Israel at war with Hamas as death toll rises

verify reports that several Americans may be among the deadtaken a number of civilians and soldiers hostage

"The last thing she said to me was that there are terrorists in the house and that they are making a mess and she couldn’t keep talking,” Asher told MSNBC. Asher said his wife has German citizenship and he’s appealed to the country’s embassy for help. Since viewing the video on social media, he’s found no new information about his family’s whereabouts.At least 413 people have been killed in Gaza, including 78 children, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement on their official Facebook page.

"The President also conveyed that additional assistance for the Israeli Defense Forces is now on its way to Israel with more to follow over the coming days," the release said.At least 700 people have been killed in Israel and that is likely not the final death toll, Israeli Lt. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, told MSNBC today. headtopics.com

Some of the security sensors may have been “compromised very early,” he said, and that would have “allowed forces to push through before there was an adequate response.”Actor Jamie Lee Curtis posted a photo to Instagram yesterday of children looking up at the sky with fearful expressions. She captioned it, “TERROR FROM THE SKIES,” tagging the photographer and including an Israeli flag emoji.

Krishna-Rogers added that"Booker and accompanying staff were in Jerusalem when Hamas launched their attacks against Israel on Saturday, and sheltered in place for their safety."U.K. headtopics.com

