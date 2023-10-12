Live updates: Humanitarian crisis unfolds in Gaza; Blinken visits Israel

Syria and Israel exchanged shelling Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said, after a number of mortars were launched toward northern Israel from Syria, falling in an open area. Israel responded with artillery strikes. Mortar attacks from Syria are widely viewed as symbolic; they rarely incur damage.

Syria and Israel have been in conflict for more than half a century, and these routine attacks are a continuation of that conflict rather than an escalation. Attacks from Syria typically follow flare-ups and unrest inside Israel and mostly fall in open fields.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Live updates: Humanitarian crisis unfolds in Gaza; Blinken to visit IsraelMore than 338,000 people have been displaced in Gaza, the United Nations said, with Israel’s siege causing critical shortages of electricity, food and water.

Blinken flies to Israel as Gaza humanitarian crisis worsensThe top U.S. diplomat spoke of “complicated” negotiations with Egypt and Israel to allow aid into Gaza while Israeli airstrikes intensify.

Israeli troops mass at Gaza border; U.S., Egypt discuss humanitarian corridor: Live updatesThe U.S. and Egypt are in talks over a potential humanitarian corridor for civilians in the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli-Hamas conflict enters its fifth day.

As Israel Bombards Gaza, Fears of Humanitarian Disaster MountOver 250 people were killed at the Tribe of Nova Festival in Re’im, Israel on Saturday – one of the deadliest sites of Hamas’s surprise attack. Photo illustration: Annie Zhao

Besieged Gaza faces humanitarian catastrophe amid Israeli blockade: UN bodyUN agency for Palestinian refugees says that 2.2 million residents of the enclave could severe immense hardships if safe corridors are not opened for aid supply.

Israel keeps mum on demands over safe humanitarian corridor to Gaza'We have no comment on this matter at the moment,' says an Israeli Foreign Ministry official.