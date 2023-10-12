Live updates: Humanitarian crisis unfolds in Gaza; Blinken to visit Israel

When Hamas launched the deadliest terrorist attack in Israel’s history, it did more than threaten to drag the region into a prolonged conflict.

It also underscored the weakened position and sclerotic leadership of the Palestinian Authority, its longtime archrival. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is widely unpopular across the Palestinian territories. And now, the public absence of Palestinian political leadership only adds to the chaos.

Blinken flies to Israel as Gaza humanitarian crisis worsensThe top U.S. diplomat spoke of “complicated” negotiations with Egypt and Israel to allow aid into Gaza while Israeli airstrikes intensify.

Israeli troops mass at Gaza border; U.S., Egypt discuss humanitarian corridor: Live updatesThe U.S. and Egypt are in talks over a potential humanitarian corridor for civilians in the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli-Hamas conflict enters its fifth day.

As Israel Bombards Gaza, Fears of Humanitarian Disaster MountOver 250 people were killed at the Tribe of Nova Festival in Re’im, Israel on Saturday – one of the deadliest sites of Hamas’s surprise attack. Photo illustration: Annie Zhao

Besieged Gaza faces humanitarian catastrophe amid Israeli blockade: UN bodyUN agency for Palestinian refugees says that 2.2 million residents of the enclave could severe immense hardships if safe corridors are not opened for aid supply.

Israel keeps mum on demands over safe humanitarian corridor to Gaza'We have no comment on this matter at the moment,' says an Israeli Foreign Ministry official.

‘We have no water’: Gaza faces deeper humanitarian crisis as Israel tightens its holdA humanitarian crisis is swiftly unfolding in Gaza, as trapped residents, many cut off from food and electricity, face a fourth day of Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel, during which it has killed 900 people and taken up to 150 hostages.