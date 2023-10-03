Live updates: House voting on ousting Kevin McCarthy as speaker

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) fights to keep his leadership job as the House prepares to vote on whether to table a motion that would oust him as speaker. (Video: The Washington Post)The Republican-led House is voting on a resolution embraced by far-right members of the party that would oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the speakership. The debate follows a failed attempt by McCarthy allies to spare him the removal vote.
Were you wondering why Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and those voting to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy... There have been some quite stunning remarks from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who admits he used... the resolution to remove McCarthy from his leadership position
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) fights to keep his leadership job as the House prepares to vote on whether to table a motion that would oust him as speaker. (Video: The Washington Post)The Republican-led House is voting on a resolution embraced by far-right members of the party that would oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the speakership. The debate follows a failed attempt by McCarthy allies to spare him the removal vote. Democrats have signaled that they will not help McCarthy keep his position.
Were you wondering why Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and those voting to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy...
There have been some quite stunning remarks from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who admits he used...
the resolution to remove McCarthy from his leadership position
the resolution to remove McCarthy from his leadership position