Live updates: House GOP to hear from speaker hopefuls Jim Jordan and Austin Scott

With the exit of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) from the speaker’s race, the spotlight is back on Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who finished a close second to Scalise for the nomination in a closed-door vote of House Republicans on Wednesday. Jordan and Scalise have a lot in common.
He also has been the top Republican on the powerful House Judiciary Committee since 2020 — fighting off investigations into former president Donald Trump and launching investigations into President Biden since becoming chair of the committee in 2023. Trump, for his part, offered his “Complete & Total Endorsement” of Jordan on his social media platform, Truth Social, last week.
