Live updates: House GOP picks Jim Jordan as next speaker nominee

House Republicans on Friday voted to make Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) their next nominee for speaker, according to Rep. Elise Stefanik, the Republican conference chairwoman. Jordan, who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump, is chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Jordan finished second to Rep. Steve Scalise (La.) in internal balloting earlier this week.

Without a speaker, the House is unable to consider any legislation to aid Israel in its war against Hamas or pass any appropriations bills to avoid a potential government shutdown in mid-November. The House convened at 9 a.m. for a short session before recessing so that House Republicans could meet privately.

