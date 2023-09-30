Live updates: Government shutdown nears as House and Senate in standoff on next move

Congress is up against the clock to avoid a federal government shutdown ahead of an Oct. 1 deadline.

Just hours before a government shutdown, lawmakers in each chamber are delaying votes on the proposals in the House and Senate. House Democrats want to hold off action on their side of the Capitol, having forced a procedural vote that took more than an hour and now blocking action with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) delivering a prolonged speech that could last as long as he wants. Senate Republicans, meanwhile, delayed action in their chamber — and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for a vote known as a live quorum that forces senators to the floor. The House planned to vote on a measure to keep the government open for 45 days at current spending levels, adding money for U.S. disaster relief but none of the billions of dollars for Ukraine that the White House has sought, Rules Chairman Tom Cole (R-Okla.) told reporters. The government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Sunday if a deal is not reached.

