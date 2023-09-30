Live updates: Government shutdown averted after Senate passes bill with just hours to spare

Just hours before a potential government shutdown, Republicans and Democrats in the Senate passed a 45-day continuing resolution.

Just hours before a potential government shutdown, Republicans and Democrats in the Senate passed a 45-day continuing resolution with disaster relief funds, an extension of a federal flood insurance program and FAA reauthorization — but no Ukraine aid. Saturday’s passage in the Senate ended a weeks-long House debate over government funding that Friday night appeared to be headed toward a shutdown. The Senate eventually ditched its own stopgap bill to pass a House version that was introduced Saturday morning.

