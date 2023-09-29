Live updates: Federal government shutdown looms with no deal in sight

Congress is racing against the clock to avoid a federal government shutdown ahead of an Oct. 1 deadline.

Friday that would provide funding for 30 days. That’s less time than covered by a bill moving through the Democratic-led Senate, and the House bill contains steep spending cuts that are not in the Senate bill. If the two chambers fail to reach an agreement, the government will shut down for the first time since 2019, a scenario that could interrupt

including food stamps, tax-return processing and military pay.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Congress races the clock to avoid a government shutdown: Live updatesThe latest news on the government shutdown that could occur Sunday if a deal isn’t reached. Learn more about the implications of a shutdown on Americans and the economy.

Government shutdown live updates: Congress is running out of time to reach a dealLatest news and live updates on Congress’ efforts to avoid a government shutdown. Members have less than two days left to reach an agreement and avoid closure.

Live updates: Federal government shutdown just days away with no deal in sightCongress is racing against the clock to avoid a federal government shutdown ahead of an Oct. 1 deadline.

Here's how a government shutdown could impact flights, air travelThe shutdown would take effect on Oct. 1 if lawmakers don’t pass a federal budget.

Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell Facing Off In Government Shutdown ShowdownFunding for some federal operations is set to lapse if Congress fails to act.

McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdownCongress is at a crossroads days before a disruptive federal shutdown.