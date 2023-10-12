Live updates: ‘Every Hamas member is a dead man,’ Netanyahu says in fiery speech, as Israel masses troops near Gaza Strip

BE’ERI, Israel — Before you see what happened here, you can smell it, lingering among the palm trees and carrying past the yellow security gates that were meant to keep out intruders.

“There is nothing, nothing that this even compares to,” said a rescue worker with Zaka, a volunteer group of ultra-Orthodox men that has helped to clear the bodies of around 120 residents from the streets and houses of this once-tranquil kibbutz. They have been doing this for days, going from one devastated community to the next. They are exhausted. But the work continues.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas, will send Blinken to IsraelAt least 20 American citizens are unaccounted for, at least some of whom are Hamas hostages, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

