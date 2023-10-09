Live updates | 18 Thais feared dead as the latest Israel-Hamas war reaches its fourth day

Destruction made by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip is seen in Ashkelon, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Israel's military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders Monday as it pounded the Gaza Strip from the air.

She said more than 3,000 Thais have registered for repatriation. The first batch of 15 evacuees is scheduled to board a flight to arrive in Thailand on Thursday. She said Israel told Thailand's foreign minister that it will try its best to take care of Thai workers.

Lee said in his weekly press briefing that the government issued a red outbound travel alert for Israel, which means people should avoid non-essential travel to the country. headtopics.com

Wafa identified the journalists as editor Saeed Al-Taweel and photographer Mohammed Sobih. The airstrike occurred close to an area housing several media offices. Israel’s military said early Tuesday that a deputy Israeli commander was killed in clashes on the northern border with Lebanon.

Palestinian militants from the Islamic Jihad group slipped from Lebanon into Israel, prompting Israeli shelling into southern Lebanon. Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group said five of its members were killed, and it retaliated with a volley of rockets and mortars at two Israeli army bases across the border. headtopics.com

OCHA said damage to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in Gaza has disrupted service for more than 400,000 people.The Israeli military said early Tuesday that it struck two tunnels used by Hamas militants to enter Israeli territory.

