Live blog: Over 123,000 displaced in Gaza amid Israel, Hamas conflict — UN

Relatives of people who lost their lives during the attacks organized by Israeli forces, mourn in front of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on October 8, 2023. / Photo: AAThe United Nations says the number of displaced Gaza residents has risen to more than 123,000 as a result of the fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas following the group’s unprecedented attack on Israel.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit. The Gaza Health Ministry said 413 people, including 78 children and 41 women, were killed in the territory.0201 GMT — Palestine: International support for Israel encourages more crimes

In a statement, the Palestinian Prime Ministry Press Office said that Shtayyeh held a phone call with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly about the latest developments in Palestine and Israel. In a series of statements, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that one person was killed in Jericho, three in Qalandia in northern Jerusalem and one each in Al-Khalil and Nablus by gunfire from occupation forces. headtopics.com

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu declares war after Hamas attack

Gaza Strip suffers deadliest day in 15 years after Hamas attackThe Gaza Strip has suffered its deadliest day in 15 years in the wake of the unprecedented attack by Hamas into Israel, with Israeli air strikes killing nearly 300 Palestinians in 24 hours, according to Palestinian officials.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Cory Booker 'able to safely depart' Israel after surprise Hamas attack in GazaSen. Cory Booker and his staff were in Jerusalem when Hamas began carrying out its large-scale offensive against Israel 'and sheltered in place for their safety,' his office said.

Hamas Attack: Hundreds Killed and Israeli Hostages Taken Into GazaIsrael has carried out dozens of retaliatory strikes on targets in Gaza, after an unprecedented Hamas attack left around 300 Israelis dead and 1,864 wounded. At least 256 Palestinians have been killed so far and more than 1,788 injured in Israeli counterstrikes on Gaza. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Image

Israeli hostage crisis in Hamas-ruled Gaza becomes a political trap for NetanyahuThe capture of dozens of Israeli soldiers and civilians by Hamas militants has stirred Israeli emotions more viscerally than any crisis in the country’s…