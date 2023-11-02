Live blog: Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp again as UN warns of 'war crimes'

The UN's top human rights body -- citing"the high number of civilian casualties" and scale of destruction -- said it had"serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes."Twenty Australians were among the first group of foreign citizens to leave the Israeli-besieged Gaza and enter Egypt via the Rafah border crossing, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts said.

Negotiators met Hamas officials in Tehran on October 26 and were given a pledge that the Thais would be released at the"right time", Areepen Uttarasin told reporters in Bangkok.More than 20,000 wounded people are still trapped in Gaza, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), despite initial evacuations of foreign passport holders and badly injured Palestinians across the border to Egypt.

Nizar Sadawi has the latest from Palestine’s Gaza on foreign passport holders who are allowed to leave the Israeli-besieged enclave through Rafah border crossingAt least 195 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, Gaza government's media office has said.

The 80-year-old Democrat was delivering remarks to some 200 supporters in the northern US state when a member of the audience shouted out to him. Asked about his remarks, the White House later clarified that by"prisoners" the president was referring to hostages held by Hamas.

It was the second time this week that Hezbollah claimed to down an Israeli drone with a surface-to-air missile, with cross-border clashes escalating as Israel wages a ground invasion against Gaza.

United States Headlines Read more: TRTWORLD »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHINGTONPOST: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign nationals gather near Gaza border crossing to enter EgyptThe Hamas border authority told hundreds of foreign nationals and Palestinian dual citizens to show up at the Rafah border crossing. Ambulances also moved through the crossing Wednesday.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign nationals, injured Palestinians wait to leave Gaza for EgyptThe Hamas border authority told hundreds of foreign nationals and Palestinian dual citizens to show up at the Rafah border crossing Wednesday.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Gaza evacuations send Injured, foreign nationals through Rafah crossing in EgyptThe Rafah border crossing opened after negotiations between the U.S., Israeli and Egyptian governments and Hamas, with Qatar mediating, according to a person briefed on the agreement.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

CNNBRK: Live updates: Israel-Hamas war, crisis in Gaza as Israel warns of long warIsrael says the next stage of war with Hamas has begun after expanding its ground operations in Gaza. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in the enclave is deepening. Follow for live updates.

Source: cnnbrk | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza communications cut again; Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with IsraelDozens of people were reportedly killed and injured after an airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕

CNBC: Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza communications cut again; Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with IsraelDozens of people were reportedly killed and injured after an airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

Source: CNBC | Read more ⮕