Live blog: Israel imposes lockdown on occupied West Bank — report

A general view shows the scattered lights across Gaza City on October 28, 2023, after Israel cut the power to the Palestinian enclave. / Photo: AFPThe army also closed the entrances to a number of towns with iron gates, earth mounds and cement blocks, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

In a statement, the UAE’s Foreign Ministry called for ending the violence and the protection of the civilian population. Hamas' military wing, the Izzeddin al Qassam Brigades has claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

The military wing of Islamic Jihad, the Al Quds Brigades, also said in an announcement that Tel Aviv and Ashkelon were targeted with rockets. Israeli soldiers mistakenly shot an Israeli citizen after he failed to comply with a traffic stop, Hebrew media has reported. "We don't know why he was driving fast and didn't obey the stop warning," said a police officer at the scene.

The Palestinian president also underlined the importance of continuing the delivery of"relief and medical aid to the people in Gaza." In retaliation, the Israeli army initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas, launching airstrikes on Gaza.

"The era of reasoning with these savages is over," he said. "Now is the time to obliterate Hamas terror infrastructure, to completely erase it, so that such horrors are never committed again.

Speaking with al Sisi, King Abdullah stressed the "importance of joint efforts to prevent further escalations between Palestinians and Israelis which could lead to serious repercussions on efforts to restore calm, regional stability," the Jordanian Royal Court said in a statement on X.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have spoken over the phone amid recent tensions between Israel and Palestine, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

