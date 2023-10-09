Live blog: Hamas threatens to kill captives if Israel continues Gaza attacks

"Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages," Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement. / Photo: APHamas' armed wing has said it will begin executing an Israeli civilian captive in return for any new Israeli bombing of civilian houses without pre-warning.

In retaliation, the Israeli army has launched Operation Swords of Iron. It struck over 500 targets in overnight raids on Gaza, which it claimed were targets belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad group.

The post was related to a phone call Blinken held with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan about what it called"terrorist attacks on Israel," referring to the Hamas operation against Israel. Faten Elwan brings us the latest from occupied West Bank on clashes between illegal Israeli settlers and Palestinians in Ramallah and other cities headtopics.com

Earlier, Erdogan spoke to his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas on the phone and said Türkiye is making every effort to end the conflict in the region and ensure calm as soon as possible, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities," Guterres told reporters."Now it will only deteriorate exponentially."The White House is working with regional partners to warn anyone who might try to take advantage of the situation in Israel, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday. headtopics.com

Earlier, Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also discussed the recent tensions between Israel and Palestine, according to the Communications Directorate.An Israeli strike on a Lebanese watchtower has killed a member of Hezbollah, two Hezbollah officials said, after Israel claimed Hezbollah members tried to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon.

Read more:

trtworld »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.