Live blog: Hamas says fighting Israeli 'ground incursion' inside Gaza

Israeli "land war" in besieged Gaza on the 22nd day of fighting comes as communication services in the Palestinian enclave are cut, following a heavy round of Israeli air strikes in the darkened territory.A woman holds body of a child who was killed in Israeli attacks at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza on October 27, 2023.

"We are confronting an Israeli ground incursion in Beit Hanoun and in east Bureij and violent engagements are taking place on the ground," the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement. Israel is starting it's payback, Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC in an interview ahead of the Israeli incursions.Live blog: Communication blackout in Gaza as Israel says extending ground operations

Live blog: Israeli attacks kill 50 captives in Gaza — HamasAt least 7,028 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks, including 2,913 children, as Israel continues air strikes across besieged Gaza on the 20th day of the attacks.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israeli ground operation in Gaza is 'increasing,' military says

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Internet outage in Gaza amid heavy Israeli bombardmentIt is the first time in this war that medical workers of the International Committee of the Red Cross have entered the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hamas Reveals Its Demands for Release of Israeli Hostages in GazaHamas representative Abu Hamid said a 'calm environment' is needed to negotiate any releases during a visit to Moscow.

Israeli military says Hamas hiding tunnels, operations centres in Gaza hospitalThe Israeli military accused the Islamist movement Hamas on Friday of using the main hospital in Gaza as a shield for its tunnels and operational centres.

Almost 50 hostages killed so far from Israeli bombings on Gaza — HamasHamas armed wing Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of prisoners who have been killed in Gaza as a result of Israeli air strikes has reached almost 50.