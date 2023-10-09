Live blog: Fighting with Hamas ongoing in several locations — Israel army

Palestinians inspect the destruction in a neighbourhood heavly damaged by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City early on October 9, 2023. / Photo: AFPFighting between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters is ongoing in seven to eight locations around Gaza, the army said.
"I was very disappointed, to be honest, by the foreign ministry's statement that showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these tough, troubled times," Schumer told Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing.Demonstrators gathered in New York City to express their support for Palestine as fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters continue.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators chanted slogans and marched towards the Israeli Consulate General in New York. The demonstration, which was subject to extensive security measures by the police, ended peacefully. headtopics.com
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit. The Gaza Health Ministry said 413 people, including 78 children and 41 women, were killed in the territory.Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Sunday that the international support behind Israel encourages it to commit more crimes.
Shtayyeh said that “all responsibility” for what is happening belongs to Israel, which has created an “atmosphere of hatred, violence and incitement and violated international law.”At least six Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in several cities in the occupied West Bank. headtopics.com