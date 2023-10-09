Live blog: Fighting with Hamas ongoing in several locations — Israel army

Palestinians inspect the destruction in a neighbourhood heavly damaged by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City early on October 9, 2023. / Photo: AFPFighting between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters is ongoing in seven to eight locations around Gaza, the army said.

"I was very disappointed, to be honest, by the foreign ministry's statement that showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these tough, troubled times," Schumer told Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing.Demonstrators gathered in New York City to express their support for Palestine as fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters continue.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators chanted slogans and marched towards the Israeli Consulate General in New York. The demonstration, which was subject to extensive security measures by the police, ended peacefully. headtopics.com

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit. The Gaza Health Ministry said 413 people, including 78 children and 41 women, were killed in the territory.Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Sunday that the international support behind Israel encourages it to commit more crimes.

Shtayyeh said that “all responsibility” for what is happening belongs to Israel, which has created an “atmosphere of hatred, violence and incitement and violated international law.”At least six Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in several cities in the occupied West Bank. headtopics.com

Read more:

trtworld »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Fighting continues in southern Israel, with death toll expected to riseThe attacks in Israel and Gaza have left hundreds dead and an unknown number of hostages on each side. Biden has promised Netanyahu U.S. military support.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu declares war after Hamas attackThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Live blog: Israel says fighting against Hamas ongoing at several placesIsraeli forces launch air strikes on besieged Palestinian enclave following Hamas blitzkrieg in illegal settlements and towns near Gaza-Israel fence that has killed more than 500 on both sides.

Live blog: Israel, Hamas fighting continues as death toll risesIsraeli forces launch air strikes on besieged Palestinian enclave following Hamas blitzkrieg on Israeli territory. Over 900 people have been killed on both sides.