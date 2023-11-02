Live blog: Deadly Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine damage central Kherson — Governor

“Again an apocalyptic scene," regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app. “Broken glass, torn window frames, ruined homes. People with trembling voices telling about what they have been through."
Debate over the funding request is beginning in earnest after a weeks-long delay while House Republicans struggled to name a new speaker, and it is unclear what, if anything, can get through both chambers.
But Biden's pledge of undisrupted financial support, reiterated during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington in September, looks to be in jeopardy.North Korea has likely supplied several types of missiles to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, along with its widely reported shipments of ammunition and shells, South Korea’s military has said.
In a background briefing for local journalists, South Korea’s military said that North Korea is suspected of sending an unspecified number of short-range ballistic missiles, anti-tank missiles and portable anti-air missiles to Russia, in addition to rifles, rocket launchers, mortars and shells.Russia downs Ukrainian drones over Crimea
