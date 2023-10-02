Live Aid the musical coming to London decades after fundraising extravaganza

Organised by rockers Bob Geldof and Midge Ure almost 40 years ago, Live Aid was watched by an estimated 1.5 billion people."If this musical encourages just one person to have a positive impact for the better, then it will be a job well done," Geldof said in a statement on The Old Vic website.

"If this musical encourages just one person to have a positive impact for the better, then it will be a job well done," Geldof said in a statement on The Old Vic website. He said he had watched the production develop. "I'm looking forward to seeing it ... it better not be shit!" the famously outspoken singer turned campaigner turned entrepreneur added.

"Just For One Day" written by author John O’Farrell and directed by Luke Sheppard, will run at The Old Vic from January 26 to March 30, 2024. The theatre said the production had the permission from the Band Aid Charitable Trust, which will get 10% from the sale of each ticket.

"For those of us who were around in the ‘80s, Saturday 13 July 1985 I’m sure will be one of those days that is forever etched in our memories," Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus said.

Read more:

Reuters »

Ukraine live briefing: Congress passes funding bill without Ukraine aid to avert government shutdownProposed aid to Ukraine did not make it into the bill, but a bipartisan group of Senate leaders pledged to pursue funding for Kyiv in a separate measure.

Falcons vs. Jaguars LIVE STREAM (10/1/23): Watch London Game on ESPN+The Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Desmond Ridder, meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 of the NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

Falcons vs. Jaguars Live Updates: Season’s 1st International Game in LondonCheck here for live updates of the Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game in London!

Breaking Baz: Bob Geldof Collaborates On Live Aid Musical With Broadway & West End Director Luke Sheppard; Show Will World Premiere At London’s Old VicEXCLUSIVE: Rock icon Bob Geldof is collaborating on a stage musical about the global phenomenon that was Live Aid. The show, called Just For One Day, devised and directed by Luke Sheppard (&am…

Armenia seeks EU aid for refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, Italy saysArmenia has asked the European Union for assistance to help it deal with refugees arriving from Nagorno-Karabakh since Azerbaijan took back control of the region last week, the office of Italy's prime minister said on Saturday.

Armenia seeks EU aid for refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, Italy saysArmenia has asked the European Union for assistance to help it deal with refugees arriving from Nagorno-Karabakh since Azerbaijan took back control of the region last week, the office of Italy's prime minister said on Saturday.

Organised by rockers Bob Geldof and Midge Ure almost 40 years ago, Live Aid was watched by an estimated 1.5 billion people.

"If this musical encourages just one person to have a positive impact for the better, then it will be a job well done," Geldof said in a statement on The Old Vic website.

He said he had watched the production develop. "I'm looking forward to seeing it ... it better not be shit!" the famously outspoken singer turned campaigner turned entrepreneur added.

"Just For One Day" written by author John O’Farrell and directed by Luke Sheppard, will run at The Old Vic from January 26 to March 30, 2024. The theatre said the production had the permission from the Band Aid Charitable Trust, which will get 10% from the sale of each ticket.

"For those of us who were around in the ‘80s, Saturday 13 July 1985 I’m sure will be one of those days that is forever etched in our memories," Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus said.

"We all remember where we watched Live Aid, who we watched it with, and the pure amazement at the feat that was unfolding before our eyes."

The show will feature songs by Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Queen, The Who, Paul McCartney, Elton John, The Boomtown Rats and others who appeared at the concert that was held simultaneously at London's Wembley Stadium and the John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia.

It came the year after Geldof and Ure called in a choir of pop stars to record the Band Aid single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” to raise money to help people caught up in the famine spreading in Ethiopia.Stella McCartney took her spring runway show outdoors onto a Paris street with a view of the Eiffel Tower and market stands stacked with sustainable products as she presented a collection of airy, feminine gowns and shimmery hot pants.