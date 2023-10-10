LIV Golf loses its bid to earn ranking points over questions about a closed shop

Players practice on the driving range ahead of ahead of the forthcoming LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club in St Albans, north of London, on June 7, 2022.LIV Golf is playing only for cash, not world ranking points, after the Official World Golf Ranking board determined it could not fairly measure the 48-man league with the other 24 tours around the world.

"We are not at war with them," Peter Dawson, chairman of the OWGR board, said when contacted by The Associated Press. "This decision not to make them eligible is not political. It is entirely technical. LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked.

The committee that rejected LIV's application comprised leaders from Augusta National, the PGA of America, the U.S. Golf Association and The R&A, which run the four majors. The majors use the OWGR as part of their qualifying criteria. headtopics.com

Dawson, a non-voting member of the committee, said the OWGR could work around some of the requirements, such as a 36-hole cut and having an average field size of 75 players over the course of a season.LIV Golf League has the same 48 players for the entire season (with alternates in case of injury) and not enough turnover.

Three players are to be added for the 2024 season through a promotions tournament, with a fourth player — Andy Ogletree — advancing through the International Series on the Asian Tour. LIV Golf can choose to add others by recruiting, such as signing up Mito Pereira and Thomas Pieters ahead of the 2023 season. headtopics.com

Among those no longer in the top 100 are Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Talor Gooch, who has three LIV Golf victories this year. LIV players have mocked the OWGR for not being credible without offering them ranking points.

The OWGR committee also raised concerns over the team aspect of LIV, particularly a moment involving Sebastian Munoz at a LIV Golf event in Florida a week before the Masters.

Read more:

CNBC »

LIV Golf Jeddah Picks & Odds: Bryson Hunting Back-to-Back WinsLIV Golf odds, picks, and predictions for LIV Golf LIV Golf Jeddah. LIV arrives at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club from October 13-15.

LIV Golf loses its bid to earn ranking points over questions about a closed shopLIV Golf is playing only for cash, not world ranking points, after the Official World Golf Ranking board determined it could not fairly measure the 48-man league with the other 24 tours around the world.

LIV Golf loses bid to earn world ranking points - reportLIV Golf's bid to have its players earn ranking points has been unanimously rejected by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) due to concerns about the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit's format, Global Golf Post reported on Tuesday.

LIV Golf loses its bid to earn ranking points over questions about a closed shopThe Official World Golf Ranking board has rejected LIV Golf's application to get ranking points. The Saudi-backed league had asked in July 2022 to be included. Peter Dawson is chairman of the OWGR board. He says a committee could work around some of the issues like the 54-hole events with no cut. But he says it couldn't fairly measure LIV against the other 24 tours in the system. The sticking points were LIV having the same 48 players all season and not enough turnover through relegation and qua

LIV Golf's bid for world ranking points denied by OWGR board - ESPNLIV Golf's quest to earn world ranking points was denied by the OWGR board largely because it is a closed shop with the same 48 players for a season.

LIV Golf denied world ranking points, marking another setback for breakaway leagueLIV Golf players will not receive world ranking points for their competitions, the Official World Golf Rankings announced, marking a significant setback to the breakaway tour's bid to be an attractive alternative to the PGA Tour.