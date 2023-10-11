LIV Golf blasts world rankings body after being denied points eligibility

LIV Golf blasted the Official World Golf Ranking board Tuesday after the second-year venture was told its events would not count toward crucial points for players.

The OWGR board "determined that the current structure is not consistent with the underlying principles of fairness and meritocracy on which the OWGR system is based."to become an OWGR-eligible tour approximately 16 months ago, shortly after it launched.

In addition to Dawson, a former chief executive of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, the governing board for the OWGR is composed of six high-ranking officials in the golf world: PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan; PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh; U.S. headtopics.com

Among LIV Golf’s unusual characteristics is that its tournaments are decided over 54 holes without cuts, not the usual 72 with a 36-hole cut. At 48 players, its fields are smaller than those of most OWGR-eligible tournaments.

LIV Golf's bid for world ranking points denied by OWGR board - ESPNLIV Golf's quest to earn world ranking points was denied by the OWGR board largely because it is a closed shop with the same 48 players for a season.

