'Little House on the Prairie's Ingalls Family Tree Explained

Classic 1980s TV show Little House on the Prairie followed the real-life Ingalls family as they pioneered in the Midwest. The show was known for its lovable characters, expansive cast, down-to-earth stories, and its ability to tackle increasingly difficult topics despite being a family program.

But with so many Ingalls children running around, it's sometimes hard to keep them all straight. So if you're looking for an explanation as to who's who in the Little House universe, then you've come to the right place. So jump in the saddle and set your sights on Walnut Grove, we're headed back in time to uncover the history of a great American (TV) family.

The Original Ingalls Clan When Little House on the Prairie began, it was only Charles Ingalls (Michael Landon), his wife Caroline (Karen Grassle), and their three daughters, Mary (Melissa Sue Anderson), Laura (Melissa Gilbert), and Caroline "Carrie" Ingalls (Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush). Mary was the oldest who eventually became a teacher for the blind after becoming blind herself. Laura, based on the real Laura Ingalls Wilder, is arguably the show's main character, and often the lens the episodes are viewed through her (even when she doesn't appear in them).

