Lithium-hungry France strikes Mongolian exploration deal

10/13/2023 1:53 AM

France signed a deal with Mongolia to search for lithium on Thursday and moved a step closer to mine uranium in the Asian country, as Paris steps up its hunt for critical metals needed for its clean energy shift.

