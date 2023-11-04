Lisa Marie Presley Criticizes Film Script in Emails

Obtained two emails from Lisa Marie Presley which were sent last September within approximately four hours of each other. The messages are in regards to the film’s script, which Lisa Marie described as “shockingly vengeful.” “My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative,” Lisa Marie stated in one message. “As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character. I don’t read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father
. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why?” Lisa Marie Presley also said that she would have to outwardly speak up against the film, director Sofia Coppola, and her mother Priscilla Presley, who is executive producing the movie. She wrote, “I will be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother and this film publicly.” The outlet posted a part of the response that the director had given Presley, which was provided by Coppola’s representative as her comment on the exchange. “I hope that when you see the final film you will feel differently, and understand I’m taking great care in honoring your mother, while also presenting your father with sensitivity and complexity,” said the filmmaker. Based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the film is written and directed by Coppola (Lost in Translation, The Bling Ring
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: etnow | Read more »
Source: VanityFair | Read more »
Source: ABC | Read more »
Source: FoxNews | Read more »
Source: etnow | Read more »
NEWSMAX: Priscilla Presley Recalls Death of Lisa Marie Presley: UnbearablePriscilla Presley is speaking candidly about the 'unbearable' loss of her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. 'It's like a large part of your life is taken away,' the actor, 78, shared with Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show, 'Piers Morgan Uncensored.'
Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »