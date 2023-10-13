Lisa Frankenstein Release Date Set for Zelda Williams’ Horror Comedy Movie

The theatrical release currently doesn’t pit the film against a direct competitor at the box office. However, it will be debuting in the same month as other high-profile movies such as Matthew Vaughn’s all-star action comedy“The film is about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse,” reads the synopsis.

The film is produced by Cody and Mason Novick, with Jeff Lampert serving as an executive producer and Focus Features’ VP of Production and Development, Michelle Momplaisir as a creative executive.Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than four years now.

Read more:

comingsoonnet »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Diablo Cody’s ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ Gets First Look, Launch DateThe horror comedy about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush will hit theaters on Feb. 9, 2024, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

'Lisa Frankenstein' Diablo Cody Penned Movie Sets 2024 ReleaseTheatrical releases continue to be added to the 2024 calendar, which is a very good sign given that we still haven’t seen the shake-up yet from the prolonged SAG-AFTRA strike. Focus Features …

Top 50 Movie Monsters Of All Time Gallery: From ‘Pennywise,’ ‘Chucky’ To ‘Michael Myers’ & ‘Frankenstein’A great horror film is only as frightening as its main character, the villain.From psycho killers in Halloween; Scream and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to mysterious beings from outer space like Th…

The Best of the Frankenstein Movies Avoid Universal’s Biggest MistakeThe worst Frankenstein movies share something in common: Frankenstein’s monster doesn't slowly descend into villainy by choice, he has a bad brain.

Creature Trailer Previews Netflix’s Turkish Adaptation of FrankensteinNetflix has dropped the official Creature trailer for its upcoming Turkish-language series adaptation of Frankenstein.

Scientists uncover new secrets about Leonardo da Vinci's 'Mona Lisa'The Louvre Museum where the Mona Lisa resides