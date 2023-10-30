Lisa Ann Walter Slams Megan Fox for Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike Rules

Lisa Ann Walter is not happy with Megan Fox — or her Halloween costume.
Walter continued, “Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day — unpaid — to get basic contract earners a fair deal.” Fox, 37, tagged the official SAG-AFTRA Instagram account while showing off her outfit via social media. She dressed as the assassin Gogo Yubari, played by Chiaki Kuriyama, while Kelly, 33, went as Uma Thurman’s character, the Bride.
"This Halloween, we wanted to make sure our members don't inadvertently break strike rules, and have put together some quick tips on the dos and don'ts for costumes," the notice shared via the official SAG-AFTRA strike website on October 18 read. "Check them out and have a spooktacular Halloween!"One tip noted that actors can "dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show.
The members of SAG-AFTRA have been striking against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) since July — two months after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike started in May — with their biggest points of contention being additional compensation for actors due to the success of streaming services and the use of AI in Hollywood.