Lions' win over Packers sends message to NFC, and it's because they're good at something they weren't last year

The Detroit Lions are for real. As the wins keep mounting and the performances match the record, it's time to take this team seriously. After their 34-20 win over the Packers (and the game wasn't even as close as the score would suggest), there's no question about who is the best team in the NFC North. It's the Lions. The offensive line is overwhelming, they've found a running game combination that works for them and the defense has vastly improved over a year ago. Sep 28, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) chases down Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) for a sack during their football game on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green...

The Detroit Lions are for real. As the wins keep mounting and the performances match the record, it's time to take this team seriously. After their(and the game wasn't even as close as the score would suggest), there's no question about who is the best team in the NFC North. It's the Lions. The offensive line is overwhelming, they've found a running game combination that works for them and theover a year ago.

Detroit’s defense becoming one of the better units in the league is a huge turnaround from where they were.

Detroit’s defense becoming one of the better units in the league is a huge turnaround from where they were. Last season, the Lions' defense was porous, to put it kindly. They finished dead last in opposing yards per play (6.2) and 41.2% of their opponents’ drives ended in a score. This year, they’re fifth in opposing yards per play (4.5) and only 33.3% of drives are ending a score. This has been a massive resurgence on that side of the ball and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn deserves a lot of credit for getting this team to play some good football at this point in the season, because they most certainly were not playing good ball at this point last year — or really at any point.

The improvement on defense has allowed the offense to be the best version of itself. Jared Goff is a quality quarterback, but at this point in his career it’s become clear that’s not a guy that’s going to lead the charge all by himself (although at this rate he may end up getting paid like one). The Lions not being in shootouts every week like they were last year has allowed them to lean more on the running game to close out wins. Running back David Montgomery has been the ideal late-game bell cow for this offense while rookie Jahmyr Gibbs has been serviceable in a spell role.

In a weak NFC, the Lions clearly have the potential to obtain a high seed for the playoffs. Look at their division! They just beat the Packers by two touchdowns, the