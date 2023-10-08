Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone's parents stuck in Israel with church group amid deadly conflict

October 08, 2023 at 9:21 pm PDTDETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Alex Anzalone #34 of the Detroit Lions looks on during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

Anzalone’s parents, Sal and Judy, are touring through Israel with their church, First Naples, based out of Naples, Florida. The Baptist congregation sent a 53-person group to Israel, though the group is now trying to find a way out of the country after war broke out between Israel and Hamas.after their win on Sunday when asked about his parents." really all I've been thinking about.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday morning, which reignited the deadly conflict between Israel and Palestinians that has been going on for decades. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is now at war and vowed retaliation. headtopics.com

. An estimated 150 people were being held hostage by Hamas, and it's unclear if any Americans were among them. There were"several" U.S. citizens that were killed in the fighting, a National Security Council spokesperson told The New York Times, though it's unclear how many.

According to The Detroit News, the First Naples group had a flight scheduled to leave the country for Thursday out of Tel Aviv. They are now trying to find a quicker alternative to get home. Pastor Alan Brumbackon Saturday that they were"doing good" and staying at their hotel in Jerusalem. headtopics.com

Anzalone shared a clip of an interview that U.S. Representative Byron Donalds gave on Fox News on Sunday morning to social media. Donalds, a Republican, represents Naples, Florida, and the surrounding areas.

