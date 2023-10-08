Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone's parents stuck in Israel with church group amid deadly conflict

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Alex Anzalone #34 of the Detroit Lions looks on during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

Anzalone’s parents, Sal and Judy, are touring through Israel with their church, First Naples, based out of Naples, Florida. The Baptist congregation sent a 53-person group to Israel, though the group is now trying to find a way out of the country after war broke out between Israel and Hamas.

According to The Detroit News, the First Naples group had a flight scheduled to leave the country for Thursday out of Tel Aviv. They are now trying to find a quicker alternative to get home. Pastor Alan BrumbackAnzalone shared a clip of an interview that U.S. Representative Byron Donalds gave on Fox News on Sunday morning to social media. headtopics.com

Anzalone had a team-high 11 tackles in the Lions’ win on Sunday. The 29-year-old now has 35 tackles so far this season, his third with the Lions and seventh in the league.Intermittent lane closures due to drainage works and utility work on Aquarius Concourse both ways between Blairmore Blvd and Auriga Dr.Schools' pandemic spending boosted tech companies.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Lions’ Alex Anzalone makes plea to Biden as parents among those trapped in IsraelDetroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone wrote on X on Sunday that his parents and their church group are among those trapped in Israel following Hamas' attack.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.