Lions LB Alex Anzalone says parents headed home from Israel

"Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety. It's been a scary, anxiety filled several days but my parents are headed home safely," he posted to X."So many people to thank but I know this, God is good.

Sal and Judy Anzalone were in a Jerusalem hotel as Israel vowed an unprecedented offensive against Hamas after the Islamic militant group's fighters broke through the border fence Saturday and stormed into the country's south. The war between Israel and Hamas has claimed at least 2,200 lives.

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone's parents head home after being stranded in IsraelAnzalone’s parents were among a group of 53 Americans who traveled to Israel with the First Naples Baptist church from Naples. Fla.

