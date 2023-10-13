Lions fans stayed loyal despite decades of futility. They're reaping the rewards now

Head coach Dan Campbell's team, flushed from a surging, confident and sometimes downright exhilarating start to the season that has more than lived up to the pre-campaign hype, has as much momentum behind it as any other group in the National Football League.

"We get together, we support the team wherever they go, we meet up, we get loud, we are welcomed by fans from the other team. And then, especially if the Lions are winning, we might get beer thrown at us.

"When things were at their worst, I fell off the bandwagon," Hakkany said."So it was fascinating for me to be able to tell the story of these people who stuck with it, all the way through, and how much it is part of their lives."The doc title is apt. headtopics.com

Maybe the pockets weren't so small. The Detroit presence in Wisconsin was such substantial enough that the Packers released a statement afterward imploring their own fans not to sell tickets to outsiders.

Gonzales, who has been to all but eight NFL cities to watch games, believes there will be more instances of the Lions taking over on road trips, especially if the current form holds. He is friends with Lions fanatics who routinely drive hours from Michigan's Upper Peninsula, or fly in from Phoenix, or London (yes really), to get to games, and he sees more and more fresh faces each journey. headtopics.com

"Of course, it makes it sweeter," Gonzales said."There were so many times over the years when you question you keep doing this when the team was so bad. These kids watching now, they don't fully understand this winning thing, and how it wasn't always like this.

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily

Read more:

FOXSports »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Detroit Lions Josh Reynolds Is No Longer ‘Back Burner’ GuyNew Bang the Table Podcast features Lions receiver Josh Reynolds.

Trade Deadline: NFL buyers ft. Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers & Buffalo BillsCarmen Vitali sits down with Dave Helman as the duo talk about the NFL trade deadline! Within the segment, Vitali and Helman break down which teams should be buyers ahead of the deadline.

Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Need To Fear Detroit Lions’ Alim McNeillRead more on why the Buccaneers need to fear Alim McNeill on Sunday.

Israel-Hamas War: Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents return home from Israel safelyThe parents of a linebacker from the Detroit Lions, Alex Anzalone, have returned to the United States from Israel safely.

Amon-Ra St. Brown ‘Thankful’ Detroit Lions Kept Him OutLions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown feels ready to return to play.

One Detroit Lions Trade To Help DefenseRaiders' Maxx Crosby could aid Lions' defense.