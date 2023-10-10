Lionel Richie, Robin Roberts return to their roots in Tuskegee, Alabama

Richie spent his childhood in the Alabama town, while Roberts and her family moved away shortly after her birth due to her dad's military career., they reminisced about how Richie's mom, a school teacher, even taught some of Roberts' three siblings in a local school.

"This is more than just a birthplace," Richie told Roberts. "We grew up in history, and so things that people are trying to read about, it was every day."-- the country's first African American military pilots -- but other history-making figures including Rosa Parks and Booker T. Washington as well.

Roberts said that phrase was common in her youth, saying, "My daddy used to say that. He used to say it was not an option."Roberts' father, Col. Lawrence E. headtopics.com

It was in World War II that he and other African American pilots flew combat missions as the Tuskegee Airmen for the U.S. Army Air Forces. The legendary airmen, including support staff, are widely regarded as being among the Air Force's finest.

"I get to show off Tuskegee," Richie said during his visit. "To bring it back here for me is a chance to get them to understand the roots of another kind of Black America that people don't get to hear and talk about every day. headtopics.com

Looking back at his childhood in Tuskegee, Richie, who is preparing for the launch of his new Las Vegas residency, said he never could have imagined his lasting success, saying, "Not in my wildest dreams.

"We just talked about the airmen, Ph.D.s and doctors, and lawyers and planes and flying and stuff, and here I am talking about, 'We're the 'Black Beatles' and we're gonna take over the world,'" Richie said of getting his start in music. "Five years later, we hit. But what I'm surprised at is that it kept going. headtopics.com

