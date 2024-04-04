Lionel Richie Excited to Become a Grandfather Again

Lionel Richie is excited to become a grandfather again as he awaits the birth of daughter Sofia Richie 's first child. Sofia, 25, and her husband, Elliot Grainge, announced in January that they are expecting their first baby.

Lionel, 74, joked that he has experience changing diapers and is ready to be a grandfather. He is overjoyed about Sofia's pregnancy.

