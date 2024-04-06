Lionel Messi to Return to Inter Miami's Lineup After Injury

Lionel Messi is set to return to Inter Miami 's lineup after recovering from a hamstring injury. He missed the team's last four games, including a loss to Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal.

Tensions escalated after the match, with a postgame shouting match involving Messi. Inter Miami is hoping Messi's return will have a positive impact on the team's performance.

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Injury Return MLS Colorado Rapids Monterrey CONCACAF Champions Cup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DenverChannel / 🏆 239. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lionel Messi likely to miss Inter Miami's match vs. D.C. United with hamstring injuryInter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is dealing with a leg injury that will likely cause him to miss the team's next match.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Lionel Messi injured, likely to miss Inter Miami's match vs. D.C. UnitedLionel Messi is dealing with hamstring discomfort suffered in Wednesday's win vs. Nashville that could sideline him for Saturday's road game in Washington.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Minus Lionel Messi, Inter Miami rides Luis Suárez to win over D.C. UnitedSuárez scores twice off the bench as Miami ends United’s unbeaten start to the season with a 3-1 win at Audi Field.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Lionel Messi watches from sideline as Montreal hands his Inter Miami team a 3-2 lossLionel Messi wore street clothes and watched from a sideline box as Montreal took advantage of several Inter Miami defensive miscues to hold off his team 3-2 Sunday evening. Messi did not play on Sunday after previously being listed as questionable with a shin injury.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Inter Miami says Lionel Messi will play Saturday vs. Colorado RapidsLionel Messi is coming back to Inter Miami's lineup, with the team saying his absence for a hamstring injury will end Saturday at home against the Colorado Rapids.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Lionel Messi to Return for Inter Miami After InjuryLionel Messi is coming back to Inter Miami's lineup, with the team saying his absence for a hamstring injury will end Saturday at home in an MLS match against the Colorado Rapids. Messi has missed Inter Miami's last four games, including one Wednesday when the club wasted a 1-0 lead and lost 2-1 to Mexico's Monterrey in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal. Tensions boiled over after that physical game, with members of both teams — Messi included — involved in a postgame shouting match near the locker room area at Chase Stadium. Inter Miami assistant coach Javi Morales said Friday that the most important thing happened on the field.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »