Lionel Messi to Return for Inter Miami After Injury

Lionel Messi is set to return to Inter Miami 's lineup after recovering from a hamstring injury. He missed the team's last four games, including a loss to Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Tensions escalated after the match, with a postgame shouting match involving Messi.

Inter Miami assistant coach Javi Morales acknowledged the intensity of the game but emphasized the importance of on-field performance.

