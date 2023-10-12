Lionel Messi not starting for Argentina in WC qualifier

The Argentine superstar's participation in Thursday's qualifier had been in doubt in the run-up to the game, with Scaloni saying on Wednesday the decision whether or not to play would be left entirely up to Messi.

Messi led Miami to the club's first trophy with a win in the inaugural Leagues Cup competition between MLS and Liga MX sides in August, but his team came up short in the final of the U.S. Open Cup -- a game Messi missed due to his injury -- and also fell short of reaching the MLS postseason down the stretch.

Con o sin Messi, Argentina confía en mantener rumbo ganador en eliminatorias ante ParaguayCon la interrogante sobre el estado físico de su capitán Lionel Messi, Argentina, vigente campeona mundial, buscará seguir en racha ganadora ante un Paraguay que va por su recuperación con nuevo timonel el jueves por la tercera jornada de las eliminatorias sudamericanas para el Mundial 2026.