Lionel Messi misses third-straight game as Inter Miami chases MLS Cup playoff spot

Inter Miami has not revealed the severity of the injury that has kept Messi out of the lineup since being substituted off in the 37th minute during a Sept. 20 match against Toronto.

The team has been criticized for their secrecy around his health — not tand sold tickets — but Martino isn't one to give up details that could help opponents. "You're talking about the best player in the world, and I have to divulge something that could modify our opponent's game plan,"."Why give that information if I can keep it to myself?"

Messi returned to training Friday but was not listed in Inter Miami's starting 11 or on the bench as they continue to chase one of the nine MLS Cup playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. They currently sit five points behind NYCFC in 14th place with two matches in hand.