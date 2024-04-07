Lionel Messi Leaves MGO Global for Centric Brands

When Lionel Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, it was because the LaLiga team couldn’t afford to keep him under Spanish soccer’s strict financial rules. On March 30, when Messi left micro-cap fashion house MGO Global for the much larger Centric Brands , it was for much the same reason: The cold reality of corporate accounting meant MGO couldn’t afford to keep its star in house.

Messi inked a licensing deal in 2018 with an upstart fashion firm founded by Maximiliano Ojeda, an Argentine businessman turned New York real estate agent, and Ginny Hilfiger, the former head of creative for the Fila brand and creative executive at her brother Tommy’s company. Through connections that Ojeda made selling condos and co-ops in New York last decade, he met his fellow Argentine Messi and convinced him to let Hilfiger design a line of outerwear and casual and sell it through MGO Global, the business they started with Messi as their foundational brand. Their goal: create “a performance-driven lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of world class athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons,” MGO said in its 2023 initial public offering prospectus. Striking a deal with one of the world’s most popular athletes seemed to be a coup for an upstart company in the for going public appeared ideal: Four weeks after Messi led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup, MGO raised $8.63 million in its IPO

