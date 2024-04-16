LinkedIn Releases Annual List of Top Companies to Work for in India

LinkedIn has released its eighth annual list of top companies to work for in India , and companies that prioritized its employees' experience and growth dominated this year's ranking., the global work landscape has seen some major shifts in the past several years and employees and employers alike are learning how to adapt with the times.

"Whether it's launching upskilling initiatives to accelerate the AI proficiency of their professionals or offering flexible working arrangements, these are the companies leading the way in attracting professionals as well as retaining them in our ever-changing world of work," says Pooja Chhabria, LinkedIn career expert.

The ranking is based on eight pillars: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country.Most notable skills: Enterprise software, data storage technologies, software testingTata Consultancy Services

, is part of India's largest conglomerate. The IT is not new to LinkedIn's Top Companies list, taking the top spot last year as well. This multinational companyearlier this year its plan to bring on new talent, focusing on those graduating in 2024. Notably, this is the only Indian company out of the top five on the list.

is a U.S. multinational company that provides services such as finance and risk management, cybersecurity and emerging technology, among others.Most notable skills: Data storage technologies, enterprise software, software development life cycleprovides services such as automation and consulting. In February, the company opened a new center in Bhubaneswar, India, which is expected to bring on 5,000 new associates, according toranked in the top five companies in India.

Linkedin Top Companies India Employee Experience Growth Ranking Skills Growth Company Stability Gender Diversity

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Department releases annual reportThe total number of calls for service for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department increased slightly in 2023 over the prior year, according to the department’s just-released annual report.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

These are the top 5 companies to work for in India, according to LinkedInLinkedIn has released its eighth annual list of top companies to work for in India. Companies that prioritized its employees' experience and growth dominated.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Forbes Releases Annual World's Billionaires ListForbes has released its annual World's Billionaires List, revealing a record-breaking number of billionaires and an increase in their collective wealth. The United States has the highest number of billionaires on the list, with a total of 813. The world's billionaires are now worth $14.2 trillion, up by $2 trillion from the previous year.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Press Releases — Cleantech News ReleasesCatch the latest cleantech press releases from around the world. Don't miss what's happening in e-mobility, solar, wind, geothermal, batteries, AI, and other topics advancing the cleantech revolution.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

India's Congress Party Releases Election ManifestoIndia's opposition Congress party released its election manifesto on Friday, urging people to vote out Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom it described as autocratic and promising economic reforms to lift 230 million people out of poverty in 10 years.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Paramount Pictures Has Released A New Poster For John Krasinski's IFMarch had a bunch of blockbuster releases, April is packed full of some smaller and mid level releases, and it's back to massive releases in May.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »