Lindsey Harding Becomes First Woman to Win NBA G League Coach of the Year

Former National Player of the Year Lindsey Harding has been named the NBA G League Coach of the Year, becoming the first woman to win the award. Harding led the Stockton Kings to the G League's best overall record and has been praised for her player development skills.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lindsey Harding Becomes First Woman to Win NBA G League Coach of the YearStockton Kings coach Lindsey Harding has made history by becoming the first woman to win the NBA G League Coach of the Year award for the 2023-24 season.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

NBA G League names Stockton's Lindsey Harding coach of yearLindsey Harding guided the Stockton Kings to a league-best 24-10 record this season, her first leading the team.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Harding first woman to win NBA developmental league Coach of the YearJustin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps company. Justin covers anything from politics to sports and entertainment.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

BYU's Jaxson Robinson named Big 12 sixth man of year by league coachesThe best bench scorer in the Big 12 Conference resides in Provo, league coaches announced Sunday afternoon following the conclusion of the 2023-24 regular season.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Son stars as Tottenham routs Champions League rival Aston Villa 4-0 in Premier LeagueTottenham boosted its bid to qualify for the Champions League by routing 10-man Aston Villa 4-0 in the Premier League. Fifth-placed Spurs moved to within two points of Villa in fourth with a game in hand after the win. Goals from James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-Min and Timo Werner secured a resounding win at Villa Park.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Brighton bounces back from Europa League drubbing to beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in Premier LeagueBrighton has rebounded from a midweek drubbing in the Europa League by beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 in a nervy Premier League performance to stay within touching distance of again finishing in a European qualification place.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »