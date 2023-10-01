Lindsey Graham says ousting Speaker McCarthy would be a 'disaster' for Republicans: 'Kevin is the right guy'

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blasted efforts to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday, saying the move would be a"disaster" for congressional Republicans.during an appearance on CBS'"Face the Nation" with host Margaret Brennan. Graham endorsed McCarthy, R-Calif., as the"right guy" for the job and said he only faces opposition from a handful of House Republicans.
"I think Kevin is the right guy at the right time," Graham said."The only way he loses his job is if a handful of Republicans join up with the Democratic Party to fire him." "That would be a disaster for the future of the Republican Party. That's not gonna happen. Kevin has the overwhelming confidence of his membership, he worked to avoid a shutdown. He will fund Ukraine, but he's telling everybody in the country, including me, you better send something over for the border for me to help Ukraine, and he's right to make that demand."
