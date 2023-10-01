Lindsey Graham says ousting Speaker McCarthy would be a 'disaster' for Republicans: 'Kevin is the right guy'

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blasted efforts to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday, saying the move would be a"disaster" for congressional Republicans.during an appearance on CBS'"Face the Nation" with host Margaret Brennan. Graham endorsed McCarthy, R-Calif., as the"right guy" for the job and said he only faces opposition from a handful of House Republicans.

"I think Kevin is the right guy at the right time," Graham said."The only way he loses his job is if a handful of Republicans join up with the Democratic Party to fire him." "That would be a disaster for the future of the Republican Party. That's not gonna happen. Kevin has the overwhelming confidence of his membership, he worked to avoid a shutdown. He will fund Ukraine, but he's telling everybody in the country, including me, you better send something over for the border for me to help Ukraine, and he's right to make that demand."

Read more:

FoxNews »

Lindsey Graham: Ousting McCarthy Would Be a 'Disaster for the Future of the Republican Party'Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on CBS's 'Face the Nation' that removing Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Speaker would be a 'disaster' for his party. | Clips

Transcript: Sen. Lindsey Graham on 'Face the Nation,' Oct. 1, 2023The following is a transcript of an interview with Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, that aired on 'Face the Nation' on Oct. 1, 2023.

‘America’s better for Dianne Feinstein having served her country’Sen. Lindsey Graham praised his former colleague.

Far Right Republicans Are Considering Ousting McCarthy From Speaker Role, Amid Government Funding DebateIt's not a matter of if, but when, Freedom Caucus members try to boot McCarthy, sources say.

Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will move to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker this weekThe Florida Republican said on Sunday shows that he plans to file a motion to vacate McCarthy after Congress voted to avert a government shutdown hours before the deadline.

Matt Gaetz: 'I intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week'During an interview on CNN Sunday morning, Rep. Matt Gaetz confirms that he intends to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week. Rep. Suzan Delbene reacts with Jonathan Capehart.

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blasted efforts to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday, saying the move would be a"disaster" for congressional Republicans.during an appearance on CBS'"Face the Nation" with host Margaret Brennan. Graham endorsed McCarthy, R-Calif., as the"right guy" for the job and said he only faces opposition from a handful of House Republicans.

"I think Kevin is the right guy at the right time," Graham said."The only way he loses his job is if a handful of Republicans join up with the Democratic Party to fire him."

"That would be a disaster for the future of the Republican Party. That's not gonna happen. Kevin has the overwhelming confidence of his membership, he worked to avoid a shutdown. He will fund Ukraine, but he's telling everybody in the country, including me, you better send something over for the border for me to help Ukraine, and he's right to make that demand."

Sen. Lindsey Graham blasted efforts to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday, saying the move would be a"disaster" for congressional Republicans.Graham is the latest of a flurry of lawmakers to weigh in on a potential bid to oust McCarthy from the speakership.