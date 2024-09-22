Lindsay Hubbard Celebrates Babymoon in Turks and Caicos With Partner

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is preparing for the birth of her first baby, and she's also celebrating a successful babymoon in Turks and Caicos.
'He’s just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me,' Hubbard told People after announcing her pregnancy. 'It just means the world to have someone like him by my side.' Discussing why she hadn't publicly shared the identity of the father of her child, Hubbard said in an Instagram Story on July 10,'This is not about us being proud of each other or not. He is so beyond proud to be my boyfriend and father of my child, and vice versa.'
'We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago,' Hubbard said during the Bravo episode. 'It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January. I would say it’s tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support.'
