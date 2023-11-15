Limited Knowledge of Harry Potter Characters

The actors in the Harry Potter films reveal their limited knowledge of the characters they played. Michael Gambon, who portrayed Dumbledore, admitted that he only knew about the character from the Disney cartoon. Similarly, Taika Waititi, who played Blackbeard, confessed to only reading a small portion of the Wikipedia page about the historical figure.

