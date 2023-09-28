Lil Tay’s court battle with dad ‘has taken a toll on her mental well-being’: manager

The social media star announced she will be going Instagram Live on Saturday after five years of not being seen in public. “We can confirm that the posts coming from her accounts this week are in fact her doing, and videos of her at the airport are real.

In light of recent events, we want to be transparent and cooperative with you to avoid false information and inaccurate reporting,” a statement to The Post from Tay’s reps, Zach Kardisch and Daniel Awad, began on Thursday, referencing Wednesday’s rare public.

“Lil Tay’s court battle with her absentee father is over. It has taken a toll on her mental well-being, but her return to Los Angeles is a huge step in the right direction. She is now able to pursue her career and new life.”When asked to elaborate on what kind of court case the 14-year-old and her father, Christopher J. Hope, were facing, Tay’s reps claimed the social media star will have more information to share “shortly.”

and recent Los Angeles airport sighting.

Lil Tay’s court battle with her “abusive” dad, Christopher J. Hope, is now over, according to her reps.“Lil Tay has full control over her social media accounts and is excited to share who she really is over the coming weeks,” the statement concluded.