Like the 'Golden Bachelor,' I found love at 70: 'Our love lives don't have a best-if-used-by date'

Daughter of caught-on-video subway beating victim says suspect ‘shouldn’t be on the street’The Arizona mother of five and grandmother of 15 was content with the memories of what she believed was a once-in-a-lifetime bond., 72, the star of ABC’s new “Bachelor” spinoff, “The Golden Bachelor.” Both got a second chance at true love after experiencing painful loss.

“When you’re our age, you don’t play games,” said Bang, now White, noting that her new husband’s kindness, sensitivity and willingness to compromise won her heart. “And when you’ve already had one very happy and successful marriage … you want that companionship and love again.

He was with his high school sweetheart, Toni, from 1974 until 2017, when she died suddenly after suffering bacterial infection complications. “It is a very sad thing. I mean, this was a sweetheart situation — that’s romantic. It’s what everybody kind of would love to have somebody that, you’re soulmates, you find each other young, you build this great life together, and it is a tragedy,” Dugan said. headtopics.com

“Authenticity is really the core of good connection,” Dugan said. “One of the better things in dating older is you know yourself. You know the value of really connecting, and the games, pretending to be someone you’re not, that goes nowhere.

“Hopefully our lives are bigger than our dating segment. Whether or not you land in a love relationship should not make or break your life. Your life has to be solid and enjoyable on its own,” Dugan said. “Perspective is what gives us hope. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

‘Golden Bachelor’ Debut Revives Franchise As Most-Watched ‘Bachelor’ In YearsI am a Boston-based reporter covering breaking news. I previously covered local news in the greater Boston area, and I graduated from Northeastern University in 2017.

Here’s What to Know About the Rockville Golden Bachelor ContestantJoan Vassos is one of two local contestants competing in the spin-off.

'The Golden Bachelor': Gerry Whispers Sweet Nothings to Leslie After Learning She Has Hearing Aids (Exclusive)The Golden Bachelor whispered sweet nothings into the fitness instructor's ear.

‘The Golden Bachelor’: Gerry Says Sweet Nothings to Leslie After Learning She Uses Hearing AidsIn ET's exclusive clip, Gerry whispers sweet nothings to Leslie after learning she uses hearing aids. 'The Golden Bachelor' airs Thursdays on ABC.\r



‘The Golden Bachelor’ Premiere Draws Record Ratings in Delayed Viewing | THR News VideoThe premiere episode of The Golden Bachelor hit a three-year high for the Bachelor franchise in total viewers. The September 28th premiere rose to 7.7 million viewers after…

‘Golden Bachelor’ Hits Three-Year High for Franchise With Cross-Platform ViewingThe show also sets a three-day record for streaming views of an ABC show on Hulu, the network says