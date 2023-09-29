Lightscape returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden with new installations, discounted nights

Lightscape has revealed five new installations and discounted nights that fans can look forward to when the event returns to the San Antonio Botanical Garden this holiday season. Fan favorites like the winter cathedral and illuminated bluebonnets will return for 2023, along with new installations that include: Pixel Tree by ArtAV is a 40-foot-high tree with thousands of LED lights.

will celebrate its third year at the 38-acre garden starting on Nov. 17 and will run on select dates through Jan. 1.

Also, for the first time, Lightscape will host six value nights when adult tickets will be priced at $18 and kids tickets will be priced at $10 if purchased in advance and online.Thursday, Nov. 30