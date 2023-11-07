Lightning McQueen Coming to Rocket League in November 2023

McQueen will arrive in Rocket League on November 7, 2023, in the form of a Mega Bundle. The bundle will feature three different versions of McQueen, including decals from his various appearances throughout the movie. McQueen will also be the first car in the game to feature dynamic expressions. The car’s eyes will narrow and widen as you race around the track. As you pick up speed, McQueen’s facial expressions will change.

Alongside the decals are a Ka-chow Goal Explosion, different racing wheels, and the “Life Is A Highway” Player Anthem, which brings the Rascal Flatts song to players

