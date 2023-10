: Lightning -169, Predators +141; over/under is 6.5Other newsTampa Bay had a 46-30-6 record overall and a 28-8-8 record at home last season. The Lightning gave up 3.1 goals per game while scoring 3.4 last season.

Nashville went 42-32-8 overall and 20-17-4 on the road a season ago. The Predators committed four penalties per game and served 9.6 penalty minutes per game last season.

Read more:

AP »