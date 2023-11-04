Hello! It has been an uncharacteristically light week in the podcast world (although not, you know, the world world). Really enjoyed hearing from you all about the Rogan piece — he certainly elicits a lot of feelings from people across the board! I guess that’s why he’s number one. I’ve got a roundup today of bits and bobs from the week. But first, I want to give a shoutout to our friends at On Air Fest

. Jake went to the On Air Fest LA Business Summit on Wednesday and said it was an awesome event. One of the big talks was Ashley Carman’s chat with Mack Sovereign, EVP of content and strategy at Wave Sports + Entertainment, which produces New Heights with the Kelce brothers. Sovereign talked about how the show exploded, thanks to the Taylor Swift effect. The show is still at number one on Apple podcasts and number two on Spotify — you can read Carman’s recap here. Jake says I am not allowed to be snotty about the football bro show, so I won’t be. Let’s get to it. Lightning round ⚡ * PRX published its annual report yesterday. It reported a major drop in corporate sponsorships since its 2021 report (the latest one made available). This year, PRX recorded $12.8 million in underwriting revenue. In 2021, the organization received $22.7 million in underwriting. It reflects the financial troubles seen at public media stalwarts like NPR and WNYC, which also saw major dips in corporate sponsorship

United States Headlines Read more: VERGE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHYSORG_COM: Bartering light for light: Scientists discover new system to control the chaotic behavior of lightHarnessing and controlling light is vital for the development of technology, including energy harvesting, computation, communications, and biomedical sensing. Yet, in real-world scenarios, complexity in light's behavior poses challenges for its efficient control.

Source: physorg_com | Read more »

REUTERS: Wall St Week Ahead: Stock investors see green light in falling Treasury yieldsHopes that a rout in Treasuries has run its course are tempting some investors back into the U.S. stock market after a months-long selloff.

Source: Reuters | Read more »

MERCNEWS: Review: Uneven ‘Bulrusher’ at Berkeley Rep shines light on magical worldEisa Davis’ fanciful ‘Bulrusher’ at Berkeley Rep transports viewers to a mystical land in Northern California, but the story doesn’t always measure up to the setting.

Source: mercnews | Read more »

ROLLİNGSTONE: ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Turns World War II Into a Schmaltz-FestNetflix miniseries from Shawn Levy (‘Stranger Things’) tells the tale of a blind girl in Nazi-occupied France who instills hope through the radio.

Source: RollingStone | Read more »

MEDSCAPE: Nov 03, 2023 This Week in Cardiology PodcastTricuspid regurgitation therapy, two more left atrial appendage trials, and reflections on being too soft on medical science are the topics John Mandrola, MD, discusses in this week’s podcast.

Source: Medscape | Read more »

SFGATE: Here’s the next window for snow in California’s Sierra NevadaCalifornia's northern Sierra Nevada is forecast to see light snow early next week.

Source: SFGate | Read more »