Hello! It has been an uncharacteristically light week in the podcast world (although not, you know, the world world). Really enjoyed hearing from you all about the Rogan piece — he certainly elicits a lot of feelings from people across the board! I guess that’s why he’s number one. I’ve got a roundup today of bits and bobs from the week. But first, I want to give a shoutout to our friends at On Air Fest
. Jake went to the On Air Fest LA Business Summit on Wednesday and said it was an awesome event. One of the big talks was Ashley Carman’s chat with Mack Sovereign, EVP of content and strategy at Wave Sports + Entertainment, which produces New Heights with the Kelce brothers. Sovereign talked about how the show exploded, thanks to the Taylor Swift effect. The show is still at number one on Apple podcasts and number two on Spotify — you can read Carman’s recap here. Jake says I am not allowed to be snotty about the football bro show, so I won’t be. Let’s get to it. Lightning round ⚡ * PRX published its annual report yesterday. It reported a major drop in corporate sponsorships since its 2021 report (the latest one made available). This year, PRX recorded $12.8 million in underwriting revenue. In 2021, the organization received $22.7 million in underwriting. It reflects the financial troubles seen at public media stalwarts like NPR and WNYC, which also saw major dips in corporate sponsorship
